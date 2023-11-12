Congressman Higgins announces plans to resign from Congress in February 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced he will be resigning from Congress in February 2024.

Higgins made the announcement Sunday morning at the Buffalo History Museum after nearly 20 years in Congress.

"I've always been a little impatient, and that trait has helped us deliver remarkable progress for this community. But the pace in Washington, D.C. can be slow and frustrating, especially this year. Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave Congress and explore other ways I can build up and serve Buffalo and Western New York," said Higgins.

Higgins has served as Buffalo’s representative in Congress since 2005. He believes Washington D.C. is at "the beginning of a bad trend," and now the time is right for him to return to Buffalo.

As previously reported by 7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy, Higgins' resignation from his seat in Washington could trigger a domino effect in the Western New York political scene. The Democratic leaders of the 26th Congressional District could designate a candidate for a special election - possibly in conjunction with an April Democratic Presidential primary.

McCarthy and 7 News reporter Kristen Mirand discussed potential successors including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Senator Tim Kennedy, State Senator Sean Ryan, and Mark Poloncarz, who just won re-election as Erie County Executive.

Local Western New York leaders responded to Higgins' resignation:

"If the goal of every elected official is to have left his or her community in better shape when they leave public service, then Congressman Brian Higgins has achieved that goal a thousand-fold.



Everywhere you look in Buffalo and Erie County you will see the legacy of Congressman Higgins - from our incredible waterfront and Canalside to smaller community development block grant projects that have rebuilt village and town centers, to the numerous programs that ensure every person can achieve their full potential - there is no doubt our community is a much better place because of Congressman Brian Higgins' work.



On a personal note, I am proud to call Congressman Higgins a friend who has always supported my efforts to create the best Erie County possible and been a voice of support and counsel when our county faced its darkest hours during the past few years. I wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter in his life and know he will succeed in whatever endeavor he should choose.



Finally, on behalf of all of Erie County, I offer a tremendous "thank you" to Congressman Higgins for dedicating your life to public service and making our community a much better place to live, work, play and raise a family. We are indebted to you for your exemplary service."

- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

"Over the last 19 years, Congressman Brian Higgins has revolutionized the way the nation sees Buffalo. He has transformed our city’s waterfront, delivered historic investments for Western New York’s infrastructure and transportation networks, secured critical funding for our medical corridor and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and served as a key conduit between businesses and the endless opportunities that exist across our region. His work in Washington and Western New York will be remembered for what it was: strategic, innovative, and at its core, always focused on why we do what we do as public servants: help people.



On a personal level, I’m grateful to the Congressman for his years of guidance, collaboration, and friendship. Wherever this next chapter takes Brian Higgins, I look forward to seeing him continue to deliver for the people who call this region home."

- Tim Kennedy, New York State Senator

“Congressman Brian Higgins has served the people of Buffalo and Western New York with distinction as a member of the Common Council, the State Assembly, and for nearly two decades as our Representative in Congress. Throughout his historic career he has been an integral part of the transformation of our region. From waterfront development, to the preservation of our historic architecture, to game-changing infrastructure improvements, Congressman Higgins has always been at the forefront of progress. On issues of great national importance like safeguarding Social Security and Medicare, lowering healthcare costs, protecting our environment, and so much more, we have always been able to count on Congressman Higgins to fight for Western New York families.



I have enjoyed working with Congressman Higgins throughout my time in office, and I know his leadership will be missed. As he is set to begin a new chapter, I wish Congressman Higgins, his staff, and his family well, and thank him for a job well done.”

- Sean Ryan, New York State Senator

You can watch the congressman's full announcement in the video above.