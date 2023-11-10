Byron Brown looks 'forward to a conversation' about future of NY-26 after report of Higgins' resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has released a statement after reports that Congressman Brian Higgins (D, NY-26) is expected to announce his resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy's sources, Higgins has signed a contract to become the next president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center and he is expected to announce his resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming weeks.

He has served as Buffalo’s representative in Congress since 2005. His resignation from his seat in Washington could trigger a domino effect in the Western New York political scene.

On Friday, Brown, who could be considered a potential successor and has also been mentioned as a potential new president for Buffalo State University, released the following statement:

"Congressman Brian Higgins has delivered exceptional results for Buffalo & Western New York during his time in Washington. He has helped shape the renaissance in our area, including his great leadership on Waterfront Development. It's been an honor to stand with him and work with him on so many key projects for the benefit of the residents of the City of Buffalo and our region. I wish Congressman Higgins nothing but the best in his future endeavors. When the appropriate time comes, I look forward to a conversation about the future of this very diverse district so it can meet the needs of all of our residents." - Mayor Brown

According to McCarthy, depending on the timing of his resignation, the Democratic leaders of the 26th Congressional District could designate a candidate for a special election — possibly in conjunction with an April Democratic Presidential primary.

The list of top Democrats considered potential successors includes Brown, State Senator Tim Kennedy, State Senator Sean Ryan, and Mark Poloncarz, who just Tuesday won re-election as Erie County Executive.