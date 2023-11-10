'Done deal': Sources say Higgins to become next president of Shea's

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins has signed a contract to become the next president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, according to sources of 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy.

Higgins met with senior staff of Shea’s earlier this week. He is expected to announce his resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming weeks, sources said.

The Buffalo Democrat was among more than 130 people who applied for the position to lead the landmark theater.

He has served as the Buffalo’s representative in Congress since 2005. His resignation from his seat in Washington could trigger a domino effect in the Western New York political scene. Depending on the timing of his resignation, the Democratic leaders of the 26th Congressional District could designate a candidate for a special election - possibly in conjunction with an April Democratic Presidential primary.

That candidate, who would be expected to prevail in an overwhelming Democratic district, could then face a crowded field of contenders.

The list of top Democrats considered potential successors include Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (himself often mentioned as a potential new president for Buffalo State University), State Senator Tim Kennedy, State Senator Sean Ryan, and Mark Poloncarz, who just Tuesday won re-election as Erie County Executive.

Poloncarz said his fourth term would be his final. A Higgins spokeswoman did not return a phone call seeking comment.