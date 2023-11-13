Who might replace Higgins on Capitol Hill?

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins is such a loud and proud voice for Buffalo and Western New York.

Our political analyst Bob McCarthy says a lot of what gets done in Washington is based on seniority, and our region is about to lose nearly two decades of it in the House of Representatives.

Higgins provides that veteran voice on so many critical issues.

McCarthy says a special election to replace Higgins might take place in April or even later.

He says some front runners for the jobs include Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, along with State Senators Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan.