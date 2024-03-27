Report: Former Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White to sign one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White intends to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Schefter reports that the deal is for $8.5 million with a max value of up to $10 million.

“The compensation metric for getting this deal done was one piece of the puzzle,” Conner said. “The most important part was Tre having assurance and confidence there was a clear strategic plan for his return to the field at his optimal level.



The Bills announced plans earlier this month to release the veteran cornerback. A move that will save the team $10.2 million in salary cap space.

Speaking at the NFL owners' meetings on Monday, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke about his relationship with White saying in part, "He's one of the best human beings I know."

McDermott was asked about his close connection with White by Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino.

WKBW-TV Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott speaks Monday morning at the NFL owners meetings.

"Emotional right? Because you can't believe it's what we are discussing. You know eventually, it's going to come because of the lifespan of an NFL player. But it came way too early in my mind, right? And I'm sure in his mind as well. It's to me tragic in some ways because of the injuries. Had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would've taken him and us. I think he's one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo. I really believe that. He's all class all the time. And he works his tail off. And he's one of the best human beings I know. From what he came from and how he's not only lifted himself up but lifted his family up and the way he's lifted our team up over the years it's just to me a very unfortunate situation with the injuries. Sorry, it's sad to see him go."

You can watch McDermott's full response in the video below, which also includes notes from Sports Director Matt Bove about the wide receiver room and more.

On Sunday, when Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke he did not shut the door on the possibility of White or safety Micah Hyde returning to the team if they did not sign elsewhere.

