'It's tragic': Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott gets emotional on the release of Tre'Davious White

"He's one of the best human beings I know," said Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, speaking Monday at the NFL owners meetings, about his relationship with Tre'Davious White.

The Bills announced plans earlier this month to release the veteran cornerback. It's a move that will save the team $10.2 million in salary cap space.

WATCH: Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse among major roster cuts

Major roster shakeup: Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Tre'Davious White among Buffalo Bills cuts

It was a difficult move emotionally for McDermott, who built a strong relationship with the defensive back drafted by the Bills in 2017.

McDermott was asked about his close connection with White at a breakfast Monday morning by Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino.

WKBW-TV Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott speaks Monday morning at the NFL owners meetings.

"Emotional right? Because you can't believe it's what we are discussing. You know eventually, it's going to come because of the lifespan of an NFL player. But it came way too early in my mind, right? And I'm sure in his mind as well. It's to me tragic in some ways because of the injuries. Had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would've taken him and us. I think he's one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo. I really believe that. He's all class all the time. And he works his tail off. And he's one of the best human beings I know. From what he came from and how he's not only lifted himself up but lifted his family up and the way he's lifted our team up over the years it's just to me a very unfortunate situation with the injuries. Sorry, it's sad to see him go" - Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

WATCH: Door not shut on possibility of Micah Hyde and Tre'Davious White returning to the Buffalo Bills

Door not shut on possibility of Micah Hyde and Tre'Davious White returning to the Buffalo Bills

McDermott also spoke about going to White's house following the injury this season and how difficult that conversation was.

You can watch all of McDermott's response in the video at the top of the page, which also includes notes from Sports Director Matt Bove about the wide receiver room and more.