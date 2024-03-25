Door not shut on possibility of Micah Hyde & Tre'Davious White returning to Buffalo Bills

ORLANDO, FLA. (WKBW) — On Sunday Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke with reporters for the first time since the start of free agency ahead of the NFL owners meeting.

Among the many topics that were discussed were free agency updates and the possibility of guys like safety Micah Hyde and defensive back Tre'Davious White making a comeback to Orchard Park.

This is what Beane had to say specifically about a possible avenue for Hyde's return.

"I wouldn't close the door and obviously it has to fit within the cap. Maybe he'll say I'll play for Buffalo or another team but I'm not playing for less price. It would still have to fit within the business model that we could make it work."

Being this was the first time reporters have been able to ask Beane about free agency he was asked about some of the free agent departures like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse.

"It doesn't get harder than saying goodbye to some of those names," Beane said. "Guys that have meant so much to what Sean and I have built here all the way back to 2017. So it'll be up to the next guys that we either have on board now or the guys that we've added to fill some of those roles."

The NFL owners meeting officially begins on Monday and Bills head coach Sean McDermott is expected to speak on Monday as well at 7:45 a.m. est.