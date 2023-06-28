Buffalo Bills training staff to be honored at ESPYS for quick actions when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills training staff will be honored at the 2023 ESPYS for the life-saving measures performed when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January.

ESPN said each member of the training staff will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is awarded to a group or individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes Tillman's legacy.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati in January. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week. He made his return to Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22. He released a special message to the public on January 28.

In February, Hamlin was announced as the winner of the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award and he paid tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life at “NFL Honors.”

In April Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities and announced his plans to make a comeback to the NFL. Hamlin also said, "some people might say that coming back to play isn’t the best option but that’s their opinion and like I said, I’ve been beating statistics my whole life, so I like my chances here.”

In May, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) selected Hamlin as the 2023 George Halas Award winner. According to the PFWA, the award is given to an NFL player, coach, or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

In June, Hamlin participated in team drills for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin has since launched the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association which aims to promote CPR training and education, which saved his life, in an effort to save more lives. He also recently went to Washington, D.C. to support the 'Access to AEDs Act' and met with President Joe Biden.

The ESPYS are scheduled to air on July 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.