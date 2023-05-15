Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin named 2023 George Halas Award winner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have selected Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the 2023 George Halas Award winner.

According to the PFWA, the award is given to an NFL player, coach, or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Hamlin and Kevin Everett, who was named the winner in 2008, are the only members of the Bills organization to have won the award.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week. He made his return to Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22. He released a special message to the public on January 28.

In April Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities and he said in part "This event was life-changing, but it's not the end of my story, so I'm here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

In February, Hamlin was announced as the winner of the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award and he paid tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life at “NFL Honors.”

Since then, Hamlin has launched the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association which aims to promote CPR training and education, which saved his life, in an effort to save more lives.

He also recently went to Washington, D.C. to support the 'Access to AEDs Act' and met with President Joe Biden.