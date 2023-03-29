Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Washington, D.C. to support 'Access to AEDs Act'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In January Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was initially hospitalized at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was released and returned to Buffalo about a week later. Upon his return to Buffalo, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and was released about two days later.

Since then, Hamlin has launched the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association which aims to promote CPR training and education, which saved his life, in an effort to save more lives.

On Wednesday, Hamlin was in Washington, D.C. to support the "Access to AEDs Act." You can watch Hamlin speak here.

According to Congressman Brian Higgins, the Access to AEDs Act would:



Direct the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to elementary and secondary schools in partnership with nonprofit healthcare organizations.

The grants will support the development and implementation of programs that promote access to defibrillators in schools.

Funding can also be used to purchase and maintain AEDs, replace outdated CPR and AED equipment, and provide training to students, staff, and related sports volunteers.

Additionally, it can be used to develop Cardiac Emergency Response Plans and assist school athletic departments in creating heart screening programs for student athletes.

Higgins also released the following statement:

“On January 2, 2023, millions of Americans witnessed the shocking and unforgettable moment when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical staff acted quickly by initiating CPR and using an AED to save his life. The rapid response from on-field training staff and first responders put a spotlight on the risk associated with contact sports and the need to ensure that athletes at all levels are surrounded by those trained and equipped to respond quickly to medical emergencies. This legislation provides the resources to make schools a safer place on the court, on the field, and in the classroom.” - Rep. Higgins

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was also at the news conference to announce the bill and released the following statement: