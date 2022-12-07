Buffalo Bills announce Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season.

According to McDermott, it was discovered during an exploratory surgery that Miller had an ACL tear.

The Bills placed Miller on the injured reserve list on December 1 and said the team was hopeful he would return this season.

Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. A few days later he provided an update during his podcast, saying he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage" and initially said he hoped to be back as early as this week.

The star edge rusher signed a six-year deal reportedly worth over $100 million with the Bills in March.

Miller played 11 games this season and had 18 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. His eight sacks lead the team and his 10 tackles for loss are second on the team.