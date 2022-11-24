Von Miller out for the game with a knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, is out of the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Injury Update: Von Miller is out for the game (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 24, 2022

Miller was slow to get up after an awkward hit late in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and immediately taken into the sideline medical tent. Just before halftime, Miller was taken by cart into the locker room.

The Bills were up 17 to 14 heading into the half.