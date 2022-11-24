Watch Now
Von Miller out for the game with a knee injury

Duane Burleson/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 14:39:25-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, is out of the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Miller was slow to get up after an awkward hit late in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and immediately taken into the sideline medical tent. Just before halftime, Miller was taken by cart into the locker room.

The Bills were up 17 to 14 heading into the half.

