Buffalo Bills sign Von Miller to six-year deal

Super Bowl-winning edge rusher Von Miller is heading to the Buffalo Bills.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 16, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Super Bowl-winning edge rusher Von Miller is heading to the Buffalo Bills.

The team has signed Miller to a six year deal. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth up to $120 million.

Miller announced his departure from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Instagram.

"Crazy four hours going back and fourth man. A lot of things that I love in L.A. but I just want to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia! What's good? Is 40 open?" Miller said, referring to his jersey number.

Miller had five sacks in eight regular season games with the Rams and four more in the playoffs, including two in the Rams' Super Bowl win.

The 32-year-old pass rusher has 115.5 career sacks and 540 tackles in 11 seasons in the league.

