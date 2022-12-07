Buffalo Bills fans donating to Von Miller's foundation after announcement of season-ending injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are once again raising money in support of a good cause.
The Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
In response, Bills fans have begun donating to Von's Vision Foundation.
Del Reid, Bills Mafia co-founder and head of 26 Shirts, and the charitable organization BillsMafiaBabes, helped to spread the word on social media.
https://t.co/6aFeWL0BLo https://t.co/O5saTIGyU2— Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) December 7, 2022
You know what to do, Bills Mafia.
Von, we will see you back and ready to roll next season.
Miller posted a video on social media Wednesday afternoon with a caption that said "Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u"
You can find more information on Von's Vision Foundation here.