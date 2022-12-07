Watch Now
Buffalo Bills fans donating to Von Miller's foundation after announcement of season-ending injury

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller runs on the field for player introductions before an NFL football game in against the Pittsburgh Steelers Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 15:40:24-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are once again raising money in support of a good cause.

The Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

In response, Bills fans have begun donating to Von's Vision Foundation.

Del Reid, Bills Mafia co-founder and head of 26 Shirts, and the charitable organization BillsMafiaBabes, helped to spread the word on social media.

Miller posted a video on social media Wednesday afternoon with a caption that said "Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u"

You can watch the video here.

You can find more information on Von's Vision Foundation here.

