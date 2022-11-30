Watch Now
Von Miller gives update on knee injury over podcast

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller leaves the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills win against the Lions in week 12 came with a list of injuries.

Most notably, pass rusher Von Miller suffered an injury to his right knee.

On Tuesday night, Von took to his podcast, saying he didn't tear his ACL. However, he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage."

Miller was already ruled out against the Patriots, but he hopes to be back as early as next week to play the Jets.

