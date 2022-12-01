Buffalo Bills place Von Miller on the injured reserve list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that edge rusher Von Miller has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The Bills remain hopeful Miller can return this season but he will miss at least the next four games. He will be eligible to return from injured reserve on January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Earlier this week he provided an update during his podcast, saying he didn't tear his ACL but he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage." He initially said he hoped to be back as early as next week.

“We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don’t want to rush him back. This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run.” - Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane via pool report

The star edge rusher signed a six-year deal reportedly worth over $100 million with the Bills in March.

Miller has played 11 games this season and has 18 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. His eight sacks lead the team and his 10 tackles for loss are second on the team.