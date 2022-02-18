Things to do during mid-winter break: A full list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From exploring nature outside to jumping around inside, we've searched everywhere for all of the things you can do with your family next week when the kids are off for mid-winter break.

716 Days at the Aquarium

Weather cut the January 716 Days Short, so they're extending the Februray celebration. Bring the family Monday, February 21 through Friday, February 25 and save $7.16, kids get in for just $7.79.

The full-schedule of daily programming is included with admission, with special guests each day between 11:30am-3pm.

Plus, there's a Jr. Vet Sharks day camp on February 23. Participants will learn what it’s like to have a sixth or even seventh sense, look inside a real shark during a dissection, and even design their own shark exhibit. This camp is for kids ages 6-10, it's from 9am – 12pm, prices are $40 and $35 for members.

February Fun with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

There's something free to do all week, both virtual and in-person on Highmark BCBSWNY's schedule.

Monday: Rock Climbing at Central Rock Gym Buffalo 2-3pm

Tuesday: Buffalo Zoo: Zoo's Clues 10-10:30am & Ice at Canalside Free Skate 10-1pm

Wednesday: Buffalo Zoo: The Rainforest Experience 10-11am

Thursday: Classic Rink Free Skate 3-5pm

Friday: Buffalo Zoo: Wild Winter Animals 10-11am

To register, click here.

Highmark BCBSWNY

Highmark BCBSWNY February Fun Calendar



Stop Motion Animation Classes

Buffalo Locust Street art classes offers stop motion animation classes next week.

Kids will explore the history of stop action by viewing film clips of stop action filmmakers past and present to inspire our own creations

Cost: $55

To sign up, click here.

Mid-winter Break Camps



Mount St. Mary Academy Pinterest and Craft Camp

A four-day arts and crafts marathon, spend the day working on a variety of projects. February 22 – Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. – 12.pm Cost: $90 Masks required

Amerst Rec Youth

Ninja Warrior Camp

Kids can just have fun or break down the techniques to become a ninja warriorNo matter your level—you can try their mid-winter break camp for ages 6-12. Here's the cost breakdown:

$350 for full days, Mon-Fri, 9-3pm $250 for half days, Mon-Fri $99 for a single day 10% sibling discount If you just want to try it out, you can come to open play for $20/hr on the following days:

Mondays-Wednesdays - 3:30-4:30pm Fridays - 3:30-4:30 pm and 4:30-5:30pm Saturdays & Sundays - 10-11am, 11-12pm, 2:45-3:45pm, 6:30-7:30pm



Taylor Epps Aspiring ninjas can come to open play for $20



Amherst Youth and Recreation

Educational activities, field trips, guest speakers, along with arts and crafts. Activities are designed to enhance each child’s social, emotional and physical growth and development. Children are encouraged to develop new skills in a safe atmosphere of fun and fair play. Programs operate weekly, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm at the sites noted. An Early Bird program is offered from 7:30 am to 8:00 am, available for an additional fee of $1.00 per day, per child (resident); $5.00 non-resident. An Extended Day Program is offered from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm; available for an additional fee of $1.00 per day, per child (resident); $5.00 non-resident. Mid-Winter Recess Camp Locations 2/22-2/25

Williamsville Youth Center

5005 Sherdian Rd 14221 Harlem Road Youth Center

4255 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Spring Recess Camp Locations 4/11-4/14:

Amherst Youth and Family

1615 Amherst Manor Dr, 14221 Clearfield Youth Center

730 Hopkins Rd, 14221



Birding at Reinstein Woods

Reinstein Woods has public programming for the winter and spring. February 25, 10am for children 8 and up. To register call: 716-683-5959

And with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, kids can come inside as well and enjoy nature games, make nature art and learning activities. You can also take the experience home with you for free.

"Take home what's called a junior naturalist guide, which gives simple activities, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt, in this case it has a snow exploration guide," said Boice-Green.

Engineer's Week at the Central Library

There's a full calendar of events at libraries in Erie County all month, including movie nights and scavenger hunts, but downtown at the Central Library, it'll be focused on STEM.

"We will have a lot of programs making different things related to the sciences," said Dorinda Darden.

They can also explore STEM activities at the Launchpad Maker Space, where kids are naturally drawn to tinkering.

"Some kids come in and see all the blinking lights and music and they're very focused on that. They might not have a good grasp of what it is, but they're interested," said Jordan Smith, Manager of the Launchpad.

They've got 3D printers, Cricuts, stop motion animation tools, electronic instruments and a full recording studio. It's an opportunity for kids to have some fun and learn skills with all of the tools they might not have at home.

Indoor Water Parks

An hour and a half ride on the thruway could take you inside the water park where it's always 86 degrees at Splash Lagoon. Families can enjoy a number of attractions, with an area for the younger kids and slides that send you up to 40mph for the older kids.

Splash Lagoon Splash Lagoon welcomes WNY for February break



Prices range between $55 and about $100.

There's a bar for mom and dad and an arcade after the kids dry off.

If you take I-90 east of Buffalo, you can check out another island attraction at Palm Island Indoor Waterpark in Batavia. It's open this weekend and next weekend offering overnight packages only starting at $169/night for four guests. And it is BYOT—bring your own towel.

Exploring Nature with the Buffalo Audubon Society

Acres of land and trails to explore at Beavor

"We have snow shoes all the way down to toddler size to adult sizes," said Lauren Makeyenko.

It'll cost you $5 per person to rent some, they're free for Buffalo Audubon members.

Another thing you can tackle out there is the Winter Hiking Challenge by Outdoor Chronicles. It started in December and runs through March, with a chance to check out 16 parks, each with a unique landmark.

Registration costs $20, all profits come back to Beaver Meadow.

Virtual Activities

Click here for a list of things to do with your kids from home.

Kids Week at the Botanical Gardens

Bring the whole family to Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape while the kids are off from school, they'll have some friends with cool activities. February 21-25, 6-9:30pm.

Click here for tickets.