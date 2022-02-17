Things to do during mid-winter break: Ninja warrior camp

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have a child that's full of energy, there's an indoor playground where they can run, jump and fly like ninja warriors, with soft pads to catch them. While they're off for February break next week, there's a camp they can try out.

"It's a great outlet for kids to get a little energy out. If you've ever seen the TV show 'American Ninja Warrior', that's exactly what we are," said Darren Wojcicki, Co-owner and Manager.

It opened back in 2019 off of Transit Road in Williamsville. It's a place where kids make friends and learn skills like the lache (flying from bar to bar).

"Every other sport, I don't feel like my body is really built for it and this feels like I'm good at it and that's why I love it so much," said Liam Endres, an 11-year-old Ninja Warrior from Amherst.

Kids can just have fun or earn their way into competitions. No matter your level—you can try their mid-winter break camp for ages 6-12.

Here's the cost breakdown:



$350 for full days, Mon-Fri, 9-3pm

$250 for half days, Mon-Fri

$99 for a single day

10% sibling discount

If you just want to try it out, you can come to open play for $20/hr on the following days:



Mondays-Wednesdays - 3:30-4:30pm

Fridays - 3:30-4:30 pm and 4:30-5:30pm

Saturdays & Sundays - 10-11am, 11-12pm, 2:45-3:45pm, 6:30-7:30pm

For more information on classes, camps and birthday parties, click here.