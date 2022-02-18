Things to do over mid-winter break: Log on for virtual activities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you and your family prefer to stay indoors during mid-winter break, there's no shortage of virtual activities kids can take part in.

Virtual Field Trips to the Buffalo Zoo

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY is partnering with the zoo for three events next week:



February 22: Zoo's Clues, 10-10:30am

February 23: The Rainforest Experience 10-11am

February 25: Wild Winter Animals

Individuals interested in participating in any of the free virtual events are required to pre-register, as space is limited.

Highmark BCBSWNY is also providing activities that families can do on their own schedule, including downloadable coloring and activity pages, healthy recipes, and a guide to safe, outdoor winter activities throughout Western New York.

B is for Book: Online Winter Reading Challenge

In celebration of the their new exhibit, Central Library is hosting a winter reading contest.

It's a reading program for kids, teens, adults and Classrooms. Sign up and write book reviews of the books you read between January and March. Every book you review earns you one point. Each point serves as an entry into a drawing to win fun prizes.

For more details, and to register, go to the Winter Reading Website. This contest is open to the entire community of Erie County.

Explore & More: At-home Sanity Savers

There's a full list of activities you can do at home from snow volcanos to paper jets. Click here to access them.

BPO Coloring Book

Click here to find out how to color music.