Things to do during mid-winter break: Warm up at indoor water parks

ERIE, P.A. (WKBW) — This winter, we've been dealing with a lot of shoveling, slipping and snow. If you're looking to get away from freezing temperatures for February break, but not far away, maybe an indoor water park is a good fit.

"WNY is a very big draw for us, it's our biggest market. About 40% of our overnight packages are from WNY," said Chris N. Scott, VP and Owner of Splash Lagoon in Erie, Pennsylvania.

An hour and a half ride on the thruway could take you inside the water park where it's always 86 degrees. Families can enjoy a number of attractions, with an area for the younger kids and slides that send you up to 40mph for the older kids.

There's a bar for mom and dad and an arcade after the kids dry off.

If you take I-90 east of Buffalo, you can check out another island attraction at Palm Island Indoor Waterpark in Batavia. It's open this weekend and next weekend offering overnight packages only starting at $169/night for four guests. And it is BYOT—bring your own towel.

Back at Splash Lagoon, prices vary.

"Like airline prices, it depends on the time of year, between $55 and about $100," said Scott.

