Things to do during mid-winter break: Free programming at local libraries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something free for the kids to do next week? Buffalo and Erie County Public Library has you covered with programming from reading to therapy dogs to STEM activities.

"We always want to make learning fun for children," said Dorinda Darden, Assistant Deputy Director of Public Services.

There's a full calendar of events all month, including movie nights and scavenger hunts, but downtown at the Central Library, it'll be focused on STEM.

"We will have a lot of programs making different things related to the sciences," said Darden.

They can also explore STEM activities at the Launchpad Maker Space, where kids are naturally drawn to tinkering.

"Some kids come in and see all the blinking lights and music and they're very focused on that. They might not have a good grasp of what it is, but they're interested," said Jordan Smith, Manager of the Launchpad.

They've got 3D printers, Cricuts, stop motion animation tools, electronic instruments and a full recording studio. It's an opportunity for kids to have some fun and learn skills with all of the tools they might not have at home.

"By allowing them to have access to the tools they need to let creativity flourish, it gives them an expanded self awareness of what's possible," said Smith.

You can also borrow snowshoes at the library for free with a library card, click here to get one.

