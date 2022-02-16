Things to do during mid-winter break: Exploring Reinstein Woods

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trails, trees and animal tracks await you at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew. While the kids are off next week, they've got plenty of activities to do for the whole family.

"You never know what you're gonna see on a walk at Reinstein Woods," said Meaghan Boice-Green, Center Director at Reinstein.

Next week, many of their programs are already full, but there's plenty of space for kids 8 and older to go birding on Friday, February 25 at 10am.

"Kids can come out, learn about how to use binoculars, how to identify some common birds," said Boice-Green.

When there's enough snow, they offer snowshoeing and cross country skiing programs as well. Boice-Green finds it's a great way for families to spend quality time and especially beneficial for kids.

"There's a lot of research that shows that it benefits kids not just physically, but academically, behaviorally...having that connection with the outdoors can be life-changing for a lot of kids," said Boice-Green.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, kids can come inside as well and enjoy nature games, make nature art and learning activities. You can also take the experience home with you for free.

"Take home what's called a junior naturalist guide, which gives simple activities, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt, in this case it has a snow exploration guide," said Boice-Green.

Winter Programs upcoming at Reinstein Woods:



Birding for Kids

2/25, 10am Children 8 and up



Spring Programs coming up at Reinstein Woods:



Learn to cross-country ski

3/5, 10am $15/person, $10 for Friends Members

Woods Walk: The Other Side of Migration

3/5, 1pm No registration required

Wild Wednesday

3/9, 4:30pm Children K-5

Look Closer

3/12, 10am

Snowy With a Chance of Salamanders

3/18, 7pm





For more info, click here. To register for events, call 716-683-5959.