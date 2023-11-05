7 News This Week: October 30 - November 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at some of the most impactful stories happening right in your neighborhood. Check out our favorites from this past week.

Websites all over the internet have Buffalo listed as a top place for singles. Which is great, if you want to be single. But if you are looking for the one, what do you do? See the full story here.

There is a major shortage of a very popular, nutritional product you see in school cafeterias across the region — the half-pint milk cartons. See the full story here.

After the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson during a hockey game in the United Kingdom, a local athletic director, store owner, and hockey players are looking into safety measures. See the full story here.

More than 1,700 Laricobius Nigrinus, also known as "Little Larry," were released in the Zoar Valley Multi-Use Area. The beetles eat invasive species like the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid, which consumes the Eastern Hemlocks in the Northeast. See the full story here.

You can call it "grate" news! The American Cheese Society is bringing its 2024 Annual Conference to Buffalo. See the full story here.

The celebration of the Texas Rangers World Series Championship has carried all the way to Amherst. Right in the middle of all the success was Rangers All-Star Catcher and Amherst native Jonah Heim. See the full story here.

The Buffalo Squash Team is going to the Howe Cup in Philadelphia. The youngest on the team is 18 and the oldest is 74. Whether you are a top-level or a novice coming in, everyone plays. See the full story here.

Williamsville South's soccer team has a senior starting goaltender who has helped them have a successful season. However, when it came to getting the win in the sectional championship, it was sophomore Aidan King who had to step in. See the full story here.