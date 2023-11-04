Buffalo Women's Squash team representing Queen City on national stage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a game created more than a century ago in England that is gaining traction, in the United States.

Squashing is similar to tennis.

It requires a lot of practice and coordination.

Buffalo Squash Team co-captain, Rebecca Brady said, "I guess the objective is for you to get the ball on the first bounce. So, if you don't get the ball on the first bounce, you have lost the ball or if you've headed out of boundaries. It's a very fast moving ball and a very fast moving sport."

You play until one team gets 15 points, hoping to win 3 out of 5 games.

It is fast-moving and a lot of fitness is required.

Rebecca Brady is the Buffalo Squash Team co-captain.

She told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun last year the team decided they wanted to compete and were in search of five women to make a team.

This year, that number has more than doubled and they are going to the Howe Cup in Philadelphia next weekend.

Sally Russell played for the Buffalo team in 1983.

Thirty years later, she is taking her expertise and new team to compete on the national stage!

"We have not been at the Howe Cup for three decades so we thought it was time now that we put a team together, that we have great players. It came together last year," Buffalo Squash Racquets Association Board member, Sally Russell said.

The youngest on the team is 18 and the oldest is 74, which happens to be Russell and her teammate.

Buffalo Squash Racquets Association Board member Sally Russell said, "It's very social. Squash is also a challenge. It is a challenging sport and it really is for the body, mind and spirit."

Whether you are a top level or a novice coming in, everyone plays.

Brady said, "I plays sports because I'm competitive and I want to win but I also do it for a great outlet for having fun in life and meeting people. What I love about squash is it doesn't matter how old you are. There's a great range. We have an 18-year-old and a 74-year-old on our team. We all get along and have the best time ever. "

Last year, the team was sponsored by two organizations. This year, the team has accumulated five sponsors:

