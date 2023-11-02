‘We are going to have staff pour milk for students’: Shortage of half-pint milk cartons impacting schools

ALDEN, NY (WKBW) — There is a major shortage of a very popular, nutritional product you see in school cafeterias across the region — the half-pint milk cartons.

Upstate Farms is a major supplier of small paper milk cartons to schools, but they are running out due to a supply chain issue.

WKBW A lunch with milk at Alden Primary School.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley traveled to the Alden Central School District to learn how schools will still be pouring milk for student lunches.

WKBW Milk at Alden Primary School.

Lunchtime in the Alden Primary School Cafeteria and the drink of choice among these young students is milk. but what students don't realize is there is a major packaging issue causing a shortage of these familiar half-pint cartons.

“This is, absolutely a supply chain disruption type of situation where the paper cartons that we usually for milk in schools and in hospitals and in other locations is out of supply and this is a nationwide issue,” explained Lamb.

WKBW Kendra Lamb, dairy Farmer, in Zoom interview.

Lamb is a dairy farmer at Lamb Farms in Genesee County and is with the Northeast Dairy Producers Association. Lamb tells me her farm supplies milk to Upstate Farms, one of the biggest suppliers of school milk in Western New York.

“As farmer members of that cooperative — this is a big deal for us. And so, we know that our leadership is working actively around the clock to try to work through this,” Lamb noted.

WKBW Lamb Farms, Genesee County.

While the milk supply is plentiful, there are fewer of these cartons to pour it into, and school leaders are weighing their options.

Alden Schools Superintendent Adam Stoltman issued this letter to school families just ten minutes before I arrived to talk to him about the issue.

“One of the options, I believe was given to us was to simply not, not serve milk. We didn't believe that was in the best interest of our students and their health,” replied Stoltman.

WKBW Alden Schools Superintendent Adam Stoltman.

For now, the school district still has the milk cartons in supply, but once they're gone they'll start pouring milk into cups for students at lunchtime.

"In the near future lunches might look a little different. The milk cartons won't be included, instead, we are going to have staff pour milk for students in grades K through 5. Our older students have the option of going and pouring their own. We'll give them a cup with a lid, and they can go over and pour their own. We'll have some milk chilled on ice,” Stoltman described.

Stoltman told 7 News the students certainly love their milk. So, I asked them why.

WKBW Alden Primary student talks about liking milk.

“What do you like about it?” Buckley asked. “It's really good,” replied the student.

Students I spoke with really favor chocolate milk with lunch.

WKBW Alden Primary student talks about liking milk.

“Why do you like chocolate milk?” Buckley questioned. “Because it's my favorite drink in the whole, entire world,” answered the student. “Cause it’s good and I like it.”

WKBW Alden Primary student talks about liking milk.

Upstate Niagara Cooperative issued a statement saying its part it is continuing to "seek alternative solutions for our customers".

WKBW Alden Primary student talks about liking milk.

But in the meantime, it continues to offer its customers half gallons of milk. The supply chain issue of the small cartons could last into next year.

“This is just truly a supply chain issue, but not a milk supply issue", Lamb remarked.

