'It's been incredible': Amherst Central High School celebrates Jonah Heim's World Series title

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The celebration of the Texas Rangers World Series Championship has carried all the way to Amherst.

The Rangers secured the franchise's first World Series title by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Right in the middle of all the success was Rangers All-Star Catcher and Amherst native Jonah Heim.

Brynn Anderson / AP

Heim played his high school baseball at Amherst Central High School.

Brian Davis Texas Rangers All-Star Catcher Jonah Heim played his high school baseball at Amherst Central High School.

"We couldn't be prouder," said Gregory Pigeon, Amherst Central High School Principal. "We're so excited for his success and so proud of his success. He's really the ultimate Tiger for us."

A message of congratulations for Heim was posted on a digital sign that sits right in front of the high school.

"It's been incredible," Brian Davis told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. Davis is entering his 18th season as the head coach of the varsity baseball team at Amherst Central and had Heim as a player starting in the 10th grade.

"Our first impression was a good one," said Davis. "I remember the first time we saw him hitting in the batting cage, we thought someone was going to get hurt because he hit the ball so hard."

Davis said Heim's standout high school career helped to put Amherst baseball on the map, so much so the school retired his #6 jersey at the end of the catcher's senior season in 2013.

Jeff Russo Amherst Central High School retired Jonah Heim's jersey number after the catchers senior season.

"He was a quiet leader, which sometimes is a good thing," said Davis. "He was obviously a very talented player, but he was also a hard worker, which you need to have. You can be the most talented kid in the world but if you're not going to work hard and grind, you know, it's going to be tough to get to where you want to go."

Brian Davis Amherst Central varsity baseball coach Brian Davis stands with Jonah Heim. Heim played catcher for Davis and the Tigers for four seasons before graduating in 2013.

Heim's work ethic earned him a scholarship offer from Michigan State University, but Davis told 7 News that he decided to forego college when he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013.

"I think it was a good choice for him obviously, but it was a long road," said Davis. "He bounced around in the minors for seven years, multiple teams. He got traded to Tampa Bay, then to Oakland, and then finally to Texas."

Gregory Bull/AP Texas Rangers' Josh Sborz (66) and Jonah Heim celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Davis said he's kept in touch with Heim over the years and followed his career the entire way. He even attended the first two games of this year's World Series to watch his former player excel on baseball's biggest stage.

"It's one thing to be on the team, you know, and get a ring, but he was a key player on the team and he batted anywhere throughout the season from the floor to the seven hole. He drove in 95 runs this year which is second all-time for a Rangers catcher behind Pudge Rodriguez who is a Hall of Famer," said Davis.

And Wednesday night, as Heim helped Texas wrap up the World Series victory, Davis proudly joined members of the Heim family to watch on television as his former player became a world champion.

"It's incredibly difficult to make it to that level, let alone be a serious contributor and World Series Champion," said Davis, "I mean it's just awesome."