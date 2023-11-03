'It is a big deal': The American Cheese Society is bringing its 2024 Annual Conference to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can call it "grate" news! The American Cheese Society is bringing its 2024 Annual Conference to Buffalo.

"It is a big deal," Patrick Kaler, the President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, tells 7 News, "It's all about artisan cheese and we're going to be having nearly 1300 people leaving behind an economic impact of almost $1.3 million."

That's a lot of cheddar.

"There will be an exhibit floor with all of these artisan cheese producers trying to sell their different cheeses to Wegmans and other outlets," added Kaler, "There will be educational seminars and they'll be taking things offsite as well,"

Kaler believes the combination of Western New York's rich history in agriculture and recent renovations to the Buffalo Convention Center makes our area the perfect location for cheese enthusiasts.

"What makes this one even more special is that this was a true community collaboration," said Kaler, "We brought in Invest Buffalo and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning because people don't think of Buffalo as having an agricultural side to it."

To get a better sense of the cheese industry in Western New York what better place to go than The Cheese Factory on Taylor Road in Orchard Park.

"It's humongous," said Randy Crawford, "The Big Cheese" at The Cheese Factory, "New York State itself literally had over 2,000 creameries, cheese makers, potteries, you name it, going on, small-time operations in every single town,"

Those numbers have changed over the years but local businesses like The Cheese Factory help keep the celebrated dairy product front and center.

"The Cheese Factory started out as a wholesale distributor of cheese for restaurants and stores, gift shops, and specialty shops. Last year at this time, the shop opened up as an outlet for the local community"

Inside The Cheese Factory, you will find a large variety of jams, crackers, meats, pickles, and mustards, but it is the artisan cheese that keeps customers coming back for more.

"We have Manchego, those are from Spain, we have Italian cheeses," said Crawford, "They are ripe, they are aged, they are sharp."

And don't forget the New York State staple Extra Sharp Cheddar.

"This is low carb, it's protein. It's calcium." Crawford said with a smile.

The American Cheese Society's Annual Conference is a three day event set to start on July 10th of 2024 at the Buffalo Convention Center and Crawford believes it's Gouda Brie a great event.

"When I go, I mean, it's going to provide me with an opportunity to network with a lot of people and talk about the ups and downs of the business."