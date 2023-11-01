"It's tough," Why is it so hard to date in WNY?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dinner and a movie, Netflix and chill or dancing and Jim's Steakout, there are tons of ways to do it, but let's face it, dating is tough work these days.

56% of people think dating is harder now than in years past.

Websites all over the internet have Buffalo listed as a top place for singles. Which is great, if you want to be single. But if you're looking for the one, what do you do?

7 News is doing the digging for you and here's what we found.

Why is dating hard?

"It has to do with the fact that people are stuck in these apps," said Tirrell DeGannes, Clinical Psychologist.

Here are some more stats from his research:



35% of people date less because of inflation

69% of dating app users don't like dating apps

87% of people have been ghosted

"There's this constant idea of refreshing and getting a new person...genuine connections are harder, putting yourself out there is harder," said Dr. DeGannes.

It's not like it was back in the day, there are more layers now.

"There's not a lot of options, honestly. It's tough when you're upper in age to get back ip there and put yourself out there and be vulnerable," said Carla Stump from the Town of Tonawanda.

Carla's back on the market after a divorce and research shows she's right. There are more single women, than single men.

Dating in WNY:



57,000 single men

20-29: 20,000 30-39: 13,000 40-49: 6,000 50-59: 4,000

59,000 single women

20-29: 22,000 30-39: 11,000 40-49: 6,000 50-59: 5,000



How can I find the one?

Dr. DeGannes has three tips for you:

Come in expecting things to go right

Be honest about what you want

about what you want Bring out your inner child

"Do what kids do which is do everything that everyone else is doing, find where there's a crowd and put yourself in it. And realize there's way more to life than just the things you've gotten used to," said DeGannes.

Pre-Dating Speed Dating has events twice a month all around WNY, click here for more info.