Super 7 Conversation: Williamsville South's Aidan King

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville South's soccer team has a senior starting goaltender who has helped them have a successful season thus far. However, when it came to getting the win in the sectional championship, it was sophomore Aidan King who had to step in.

"I realized immediately I had to get my gloves. But then I realized I wasn't wearing any shin guards," said King.

Aidan admits it was intimidating, but seeing senior goalie Brodie Utz not able to shake off his injury was the turning point.

"I came out to grab a ball that was in the box, and I landed kind of weird," said Utz."Tried to stretch my leg a bit, and then my hamstring kind of popped."

The 2-1 win over Williamsville East couldn't have been better scripted.

"It's a memory I'll never forget," said King.

The Billies are all about making memories by continuing traditions. They credit the pre and post-customs to their success.

"Having like a pasta party, and go to the all the girls games," said Utz. "Having the cookie box after we celebrate each win."

Utz is back healthy, looking to finish his senior year for the Billies, while King remains ready as their reliable backup.

Overall, both goalies are just trying to leave their mark on the program.

" I want to go to state," said King. "I want to see what that is like."