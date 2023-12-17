7 News This Week: December 11-15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the stories making headlines in Western New York.



Things were going well for months, car theft numbers were trending down after Buffalo Police changed their strategy. But November brought an uptick in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. See the full story here.

Hounds & Hops has been asked to freshen up the celebrated "Boulevard Bear Band" which is back for a reunion tour, and now front and center in the lobby at Seneca One. See the full story here.

The owners of La Galleria on Southwestern Boulevard say the Buffalo Bills have worked diligently to be good neighbors, but the new stadium construction is hard to get away from. See the full story here.

Denton, Cottier & Daniels co-owners, Michelle and James Trimper, shared their many thanks to customers after announcing the 196-year-old piano store would be closing in January. See the full story here.

The owners of the most expensive home on the market right now in Batavia took 7 News on a tour of the multi-million dollar home. See the full story here.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson spent his day off helping our community, by gifting $500 Target gift cards to single moms from Lackawanna. See the full story here.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs partnered with M&T Bank for a holiday toy giveaway for underserved families. See the full story here.