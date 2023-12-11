‘We’re going to miss everybody’: Denton, Cottier & Daniels co-owners thank customers ahead of January closure

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Denton, Cottier & Daniels co-owners Michelle and James Trimper shared their many thanks to customers Monday after announcing the 196-year-old piano store will be closing in January.

The Trimper siblings have been left the family business, after the passing of their father, Jim Trimper Sr. in November.

Family Photo The Trimper Family has run the piano business as a group since their father Jim (upper right) bought the store.

Without the same demand for pianos as years past, they are saddened to have to close and sell their father’s prized possession.

“There’s not the market that there used to be, and there’s no way either of us are going to be able to sacrifice like he did,” James said. “The way the economy is, and piano business in general is, it should have closed a long time ago, but [my dad] did everything he possibly could to keep it going, because he loved it that much.”

WKBW Denton, Cottier & Daniels has been at its current Dodge Road location in Getzville since 1999.

James shared his many thanks to the countless customers they have served over the years.

“Thank you so much for all your years and years of patronage and support … We’re going to miss everybody.”

WKBW James Trimper played some farewell music for the store on one of the pianos listed for sale.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except December 17 and Christmas until it closes on January 2.

The Trimper family has run this business that first opened in 1827 for the past 50 years.

Jim Trimper Sr. became General Manager of Denton, Cottier & Daniels in 1973, then ten years later in 1983, he purchased the firm.

“He was good and kind, he helped so many different people,” Michelle said.

WKBW Both Michelle and her brother started working at the business when they were just 14 years old.

“It meant everything to our family, my dad was just so proud of this store,” James said.

Now, all the remaining pianos inside must go and are on sale for several thousand dollars off their original price.

“We’re going to take it day by day and figure out what to do with the stuff we don’t sell,” James said.

The family will then list the building for sale shortly after.