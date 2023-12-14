'What better way to engage the community': Bringing the Boulevard Bear Band back inside Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the most wonderful time of the year at Buffalo's tallest building.

Seneca One, all decked out for the holidays, with a bit of fun for everyone on your list, including your dog.

Jay Fair - WKBW Seneca One, Buffalo's tallest building, is all decked out for the holidays

"It's the ultimate canine social experience," says Jarod Miller, Co-founder of Hounds & Hops one of the building's newest additions.

Miller opened Hounds & Hops with co-founder Bob Manley in November.

WKBW Bob Manley and Jerod Miller are the co-founders of Hounds & Hops which is one of the newest additions to Seneca One

WKBW Hounds & Hops is located in the East Plaza of Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo

"Hounds & Hops is your dog's destination for all types of service lines, grooming, boarding, training, daycare, plus a fun spin of having some craft beer and wine thrown in there," says Miller.

And the creative concept of combining services for dogs with craft beer is off to a great start.

"I think there is a major need in Downtown Buffalo for green space, and also for dog, canine services," says Manley. "This is a place that we can do it at scale,"

Right now Hounds & Hops is focused on the grooming side of the business, but there are big plans on the horizon. A planned expansion for 2024 includes an outdoor and indoor dog park and daycare services for your furry friends.

WKBW "I love making a bond with the animals, I love building up their confidence," says Christina Tredo the "dog whisperer" and lead groomer at Hounds & Hops

"It's fun being able to bring everybody together, bring them closer with their dogs," says Christina Tredo, Hounds & Hops resident "Dog Whisperer" and lead groomer. "You know you can bring your dog here, and they will be in safe loving hands. What else could you ask for?"

Well, be careful what you wish for. You see, Hounds & Hops has been so successful that it's now being asked to take on a very special client.

"We've actually branched into bear grooming as well," says Miller with a laugh.

WKBW The "Boulevard Bear Band" is reuniting inside Seneca One. Engineers are working on the animatronic bears to get them back into working condition. Hounds & Hops has been asked to give the bears a groom and "freshen them up"

That's right, Hounds & Hops has been asked to freshen up the celebrated "Boulevard Bear Band" which is back for a reunion tour, and now front and center in the lobby at Seneca One.

"I think it was really important they found them at the Boulevard Mall," says Nick Revelas with Seneca One. "What better way to engage the community."

Many people remember the "Boulevard Bear Band" as the attraction at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst for close to two decades. The animatronic bears took a break for several years, that is until developer Douglas Jemal and the team at Seneca One decided to get the band back together at a new home.

WKBW The "Boulevard Bear Band" was a celebrated attraction at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst for close to two decades. The band now has a new home at Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo.

"Our ultimate goal is to get them working," says Revelas. "We have some of the top engineers from Seneca One, some of Santa's helpers, working on the bears right now."

"This is the biggest news in Buffalo, since, I don't know what," says 7 Sports Director Matt Bove. "This is big news."

The new home of the bears is exciting news for many, including Mr. Bove, who tells us he has fond memories of the band growing up.

WKBW Nick Revelas is part of the Douglas Development team that is working to restore the "Boulevard Bears Band" inside Seneca One

"When I think of the bears, I think of my mom and my nana dragging me through the Boulevard Mall," says Bove. "My mom going department store to department store, and (me) sitting outside and watching those bears play the same songs over and over again, with a Mrs. Fields cookie, just loving life."

And now the nostalgia is back, ready for the next generations of fans, thanks to the work of Douglas Development.

"It's that time of year when family and friends are getting together," says Revelas. "Come on down to Seneca One. It might evoke a lot of great family memories, that was kind of the goal of why we brought them here."