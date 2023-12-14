Stefon Diggs partners with M&T Bank to give back to underserved families for the holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs collaborated with M&T Bank to do a holiday toy giveaway for underserved families.

The event took place at the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo where at least 280 children received early Christmas gifts and met Diggs.

“Thank you for my Barbie,” says a three-year-old.

Her mother tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that her daughter did ask for a Barbie for Christmas.

“She asked for three Barbies for Christmas so we got one down,” says Melanique Bridgeforth, a mother.

Diggs was all smiles meeting with many families.

Some say the number 14 himself can relate to them.

“Stefon also has an amazing story. Coming and raised in a single-family household so many of the children here today are from single-family households,” says Eric Feldstein, regional president at M&T Bank. “And really many are from underserved communities here in Western New York so at M&T Bank we’re always looking to give back.”

Others say this giveaway is alleviating for some who may not have the chance to gift their kids a Christmas present this year.

“There are low-income families out here that can’t afford Christmas or gifts so this is a great way to help them with that,” says Janie Sweat, a parent.

A mother of a one-month-old named Sabrina Moreland says she appreciates Diggs’ generosity in thinking about those who are often overlooked and single mothers like herself.

“People are recognizing that we’re single moms and that we struggle in this world and it really means a lot to us,” she says. “And I’m speaking on all moms out there 'cause things can be hard.”

The kids that attended the event are just thrilled to get a closeup with the All-Star Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver.

“He’s the best player in the world,” says 8-year-old Logan Macklin.