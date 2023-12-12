'They've helped us shield some': Bills stadium construction causes La Galleria owners to pause to reevaluate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Augustine and Cherie Carducci have been a part of the fabric of Orchard Park for decades. Their celebrated event space La Galleria on Southwestern Boulevard has hosted thousands of weddings and special events since it opened in 1976.

WKBW La Galleria has been hosting weddings and events on Southwestern Blvd in Orchard Park for 47 years.

"After a while, it's truly part of your DNA," says Augustine Carducci. "We've done the mother's wedding, then a generation later, the daughter's wedding many times. They've even asked for the same menu. Can you recreate the old menu?"

Lou Chilelli - WKBW Augustine and Cherie Carducci, owners of La Galleria on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park, talk to 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo about the decision to pause their event business during construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

But on the menu since the summer has been the construction of the Buffalo Bills new $1.7 billion stadium. La Galleria backs right up to the construction site.

"They had to, for construction, remove the forest. They put up this fence. They've helped us shield some of the construction," said Augustine, while showing 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo the back of his lot steps away from the site of the new Bills stadium.

WKBW Cherie and Augustine Carducci stand at the back of their lot at La Galleria in Orchard Park which is only steps away from the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The Carducci's say the Bills have worked diligently to be good neighbors, but the construction is still pretty hard to get away from.

"They've asked us when our events were. The timing, so they can be quiet," says Cherie Carducci.

Still, with 80% of La Galleria's events including an outdoor component the ongoing construction next door has forced the Carducci's to hit pause.

"We couldn't guarantee to deliver the highest quality weddings that we are used to during the construction phase of the stadium," said Augustine.

So instead of trying to compete with construction, the Carducci's tell us they are going to take a break and take the next couple of months to reevaluate what's next.

"A major, major renovation," says Augustine. "Hopefully to include hotel rooms too, for the weddings,"

The Carducci's believe their property could be the perfect spot to add a new restaurant, apartments, or even a hotel to the business that already exists at La Galleria.

Any project would hopefully align with the completion of the new stadium and would be dictated by potential rezoning in the Town of Orchard Park.

Orchard Park Councilmember Conor Flynn recently announced that the town has secured funding for a feasibility study to look into rezoning the area around the new stadium. Rezoning could lift current restrictions in the area which would make way for further economic development.

Orchard Park Town Supervisor Gene Majchrzak tells 7 News that a consultant could be in place "next month" to help spearhead the study.

"This is a market waiting to be tapped into," says Alina Pierowicz, Founder of Verax Real Estate.

WKBW Alina Pierowicz, founder of Verax Real Estate, has 9 parcels for sale around the area of the new stadium. "This is a market waiting to be tapped into," she tells 7 News.

Pierowicz believes the rezoning discussion is top of mind for many.

"We hope that local governments recognize that the zoning and the amenities of the area around the stadium should facilitate the demand for commercial development, lodging, and high-quality housing," says Pierowicz.

WKBW Verax Real Estate currently has 9 parcels for sale around the stadium including this 1.2-acre property at 3958 Southwestern Boulevard with a listing price of $2.5 million.

Pierowicz's real estate company currently has 9 parcels for sale around the new stadium including a 1.2-acre property at 3958 Southwestern Blvd with a listing price of $2.5 million.

"That would be a perfect match for a more upscale development, whether it's restaurants or housing," said Pierowicz, who added that with the proper rezoning, the possibilities around the new stadium are endless.

It's a similar feeling just across the street at La Galleria.

"I think it's (rezoning) is essential to make the area economically viable," said Augustine.