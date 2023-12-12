$3.5 million home with several unique features hits the market in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owners of the most expensive home on the market right now in Batavia took 7 News on a tour of the multi-million dollar home.

The 3500-square-foot custom home at 4559 W Saile Drive in Batavia is listed for $3.5 million.

"We designed it to have a hangar on the property so we can pull the planes right in the hangar here, walk across the yard, and be at the house," said Peter Zeliff.

He and his wife Doreen are both pilots. Peter said they thought of everything including soundproofing because the yard backs up to an airport.

Inside the customized house you'll find three bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a lot of room to entertain.

The home features heated floors throughout, a partially heated driveway, and, "it's all on geothermal. We tried to go green with part of it," said Peter.

In the den, you will find a custom-made bar, fireplace, flooring, and ceiling with an old world map and reclaimed beams. The kitchen is also all customized and the fixtures are all custom-made.

Outside you'll find an in-ground pool, kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, and fireplace.

Doreen and Peter said it's a perfect house for entertaining and also has a full-house generator and security system with multiple cameras.

"Almost everybody that comes to visit whether it's family or friends they don't want to leave," Doreen said.

The listing agent says this is currently the most expensive residential listing in Batavia. The property was recently approved for a hangar. The house is listed by Michelle Dills with Howard Hanna. She can be reached at 585-314-7269 and says you must show proof of funds to book an appointment to see it in person.