‘Every stress just disappeared instantly’: Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson gifts shopping spree to single moms

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Linebacker Tyrel Dodson spent his day off helping our community, by gifting $500 Target gift cards to single moms from Lackawanna.

For Dodson, this mission is personal.

After watching how hard his mom worked to make Christmas special for both him and his brother, he wanted to help other moms in our area making those same sacrifices.

WKBW Tyrel Dodson shopped alongside three of the moms Tuesday.

“My mom was always trying to work three jobs around the holidays, just to get me the PS5 I wanted,” Dodson said.

With the help of the YWCA, Dodson found the perfect women to support this holiday season.

Single moms like Monet Walker-Finch and Stacey Wojnowicz have experienced those same struggles that Dodson’s family has.

“It’s a lot during this time of the year,” Walker-Finch said. “It’s a lot on single mothers especially, girls like me who really have no help or outlets.”

WKBW Monet Walker-Finch spent her $500 looking at gifts for her 11-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter.

“It’s hard, because there’s a million things you want, but then you don’t ‘need’ them,” Wojnowicz said.

This mission has been something Dodson has wanted to host since he was a kid.

WKBW Buffalo Bills Linebacker Tyrel Dodson paired with Gabe’s Collision to give four Lackawanna families $500 each to spend at Target.

“In high school, I was like ‘if I ever make it to the league, I’m going to give back to single moms.’ … I love to give back to a city that gave me so much.”

He fulfilled that by pairing with Gabe’s Collision to give each family $500 to spend at Target.

Together, they gave four different women and their children a stress-free and very Merry Christmas.

WKBW Tyrel Dodson personally did the shopping for the one mom that wasn't able to make it to the store.

“I’m not counting the prices. I’m not looking at the numbers and stressing while comparing and contrasting,” Walker-Finch said. “I’m actually getting what my children wanted. I’m fighting back tears.”

To make sure no mom shopped alone, Dodson also invited all the Bills linebackers to come along too.

Terrel Bernard and Tyler Matakevich helped Walker-Finch buy gifts for her 11-year-old son.

WKBW

“It took [away] every worry. Every stress I had on my shoulders just disappeared instantly,” Walker-Finch said.

Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector stuck around to help Dodson wrap all the new Christmas gifts.

WKBW The Bills linebackers stuck around after the families checked out to wrap all the presents.

“I was running around the house,” Wojnowicz said. “I was super excited. I couldn’t wait to tell everybody.”

Sealing a very happy holidays for four local families.