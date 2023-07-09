7 News This Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at some impactful stories that are making a difference in your neighborhood. Check out some of our favorites from this week!
Phase Two of the Allen Street Reconstruction Project stretches from Delaware Avenue to the West to Wadsworth Street right through the heart of Allentown. Utility work for Phase Two started in 2021. Business owners on Allen Street say the ongoing construction has had a big impact. See the full story here.
There is a new push to help drivers and bicyclists share the road safely. GoBike Buffalo is back, this time at the intersection of Linden and Parkside. They are hoping to address the wide drive lanes as well as the lack of ADA accessibility. See the full story here.
James Porter does it all — lawn care, mulching, weeding, snow blowing. However, he is legally blind, causing him to walk to all of his customers and transport his equipment with a hand-pulled trailer. So when his trailer broke, James received a massive act of kindness from a passerby, Paul Koenig. See the full story here.
- Many Western New Yorkers are not in favor of the Supreme Court ruling in a 6-3 decision for businesses to refuse services to the LGBTQ+ community. "If somebody is going to choose to exclude people on their sexual preference, there's no one that's going to help their business," says Phil Machemer, owner of Revolver Records. See the full story here.
- According to the latest data from the State Department of Health compiled last fall, half of the counties in Western New York have high numbers of deaths due to opioid overdoses that worsened as of 2020. A clinical assistant professor from D'Youville University is hoping to put more clinically-trained counselors in the field, faster. See the full story here.
- At the corner of Saratoga and Tonawanda Streets sits a flourishing lot that was once an eyesore more than a year ago. "Lots of Clover," once overgrown with high grass but with the help of some high school students, was seeded with clover and now only needs minimal mowing throughout the year. It is creating a healthy environment for wildlife and the community alike. See the full story here.
- The Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail unveiled the new trail at the historic train depot in Orchard Park, giving bikers and runners a safe place to be outdoors. Community members share just how important it is to have a safe place to bike and run. See the full story here.
- When Alice Clarkson was a chef, she bought a couple of goats so she could make goat milk cheese. Those goats multiplied and today she operates the Rowandale Goat Farm in Colden. She believes that just about everyone can benefit from goat therapy. She says "We are uniquely meant to have goats in our life." See the full story here.
- As one might expect, the Buffalo Sabres development camp for Clarence native Gavin McCarthy has been a dream come true. The hometown kid was drafted to his hometown team, it does not get much better than that. See the full story here.