7 News This Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at some impactful stories that are making a difference in your neighborhood. Check out some of our favorites from this week!

Phase Two of the Allen Street Reconstruction Project stretches from Delaware Avenue to the West to Wadsworth Street right through the heart of Allentown. Utility work for Phase Two started in 2021. Business owners on Allen Street say the ongoing construction has had a big impact. See the full story here.

There is a new push to help drivers and bicyclists share the road safely. GoBike Buffalo is back, this time at the intersection of Linden and Parkside. They are hoping to address the wide drive lanes as well as the lack of ADA accessibility. See the full story here.

James Porter does it all — lawn care, mulching, weeding, snow blowing. However, he is legally blind, causing him to walk to all of his customers and transport his equipment with a hand-pulled trailer. So when his trailer broke, James received a massive act of kindness from a passerby, Paul Koenig. See the full story here.

Many Western New Yorkers are not in favor of the Supreme Court ruling in a 6-3 decision for businesses to refuse services to the LGBTQ+ community. "If somebody is going to choose to exclude people on their sexual preference, there's no one that's going to help their business," says Phil Machemer, owner of Revolver Records. See the full story here.