Former chef is making a difference with her Rowandale Therapy Goats in Colden

COLDEN, NY (WKBW-TV} — When Alice Clarkson was a chef she bought a couple goats so she could make goat milk cheese. Those goats multiplied and today she operates the Rowandale Goat Farm in Colden.

Alice's "thirty-three babies and twenty-two adults" are therapy goats. She says "I spend a lot of time raising these animals to be very gentle, kind. Goats in general love humans, so that part is easy."

She has worked with schools, People Inc., Aspire as well as corporate and private groups. Alice believes that just about everyone can benefit from time spent with goats. She says "We are uniquely meant to have goats in our life"

"There is a connection between humans and goats that you cannot deny is built into us." Alice says, adding "They are the oldest domesticated animal on the planet. They love us from birth. They literally stand up and walk towards the first human they see."

She doesn't make goat cheese anymore but she makes goat milk soap which is for sale in her gift shop at the farm and on line. To book an appointment or get more information you can check out the Rowandale Therapy Goats website.