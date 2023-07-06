Western New York's reaction to Supreme Court ruling businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many Western New Yorkers aren’t in favor of the Supreme Court ruling in a 6-3 decision for businesses to refuse services to the LGBTQ+ community.

This comes after the case of Lorie Smith, a Colorado web designer who wanted to create and sell wedding websites, but not to same-sex couples.

“How can anybody vote for that? I think that sounds kind of ridiculous,” says Phil Machemer, owner of Revolver Records.

Machemer can’t wrap his head around the court’s ruling.

“If somebody is going to choose to exclude people on their sexual preference there’s no one that’s going to help their business,” he says. “I can’t imagine how that’s going to help any kind of business in any situation.”

Senator Sean Ryan tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person New York State has passed several laws protecting the LGBTQ+ community.

So he’s confident to not let the decision impact the rights of this community.

“So we’re going to look closely at the Supreme Court case,” Senator Sean Ryan says. “And if we see a role for New York State to step forward and the federal government is stepping back, we’re going to do so.”

The high court’s decision is also discouraging to GLYS which serves LGBTQ youth in Western New York.

“Incredibly disheartening and honestly infuriating to have to operate in a world that now these things are legal,” says Jack Kavanaugh(He/Him).

This organization is about helping youth of all sexual orientations with their emotional growth.

Members of GLYS say the Supreme Court limiting the protection of the LGBTQ+ community is a scary path for America.

“You can advocate for yourself like what should you be aware of like in New York State we have a lot of great human rights law,” says Gi Swords(They/Them). “But a lot of minors aren’t even aware of it so giving them that education and empowerment is really important to us.”

GLYS Western New York is a drop-in center that runs weekly in person or virtually.

Click here to find out how to get involved.