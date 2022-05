Mikayla Hyman is an assignment editor at WKBW 7 News.

Mikayla is a Buffalo native and graduated from the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University.

Before landing a job at WKBW and returning home to Buffalo, she worked as a producer in Lansing, Michigan.

In her free time Mikayla likes to read, spend time with her family and travel all around Western New York with friends in search of the best ice cream shop.