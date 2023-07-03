'Unless you're driving you can't get to trails like this': Rail Trail opens in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail unveiled the new trail at the historic train depot in Orchard Park, giving bikers and runners a safe place to be outdoors.

Over three years, the community fundraised $150,000 for the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail, transforming the trail from a railroad line to a gravel-like surface.

The nonprofit President, Mary Brummer, explained to 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson how the 1.3 miles of trail open now is just the beginning.

WKBW Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail President Mary Brummer explains to 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson this project is vital to the outdoors lovers.

"It starts at Bank Street in the Village of Orchard Park and goes 27 miles down to Ashford just before the West Valley nuclear site, all these projects are funding dependent," Mary Brummer

The Orchard Park Railroad Depot sat vacant since the last train left the station in 1997 and now has been given a new life.

Brummer also explained that this effort to transform old railroads into trails is happening across the country and has now reached the Southtowns.

"This effort is not new just new to orchard park and now that its here we are on a roll," Mary Brummer

Community members also tell 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson just how important it is to have a safe place to bike and run.

WKBW Matthew Lee, an Orchard Park biker says the new trail is a safer way to get outside.

"Orchard Park needs something like this, because otherwise you are on the busy roads it connects a bunch of neighborhoods, and unless you're driving you cannot get to trails like this," Matthew Lee

The trail is open from dusk until dawn at the Orchard Park Historic Train Depot.