Clarence native Gavin McCarthy soaking in his "dream come true" moment at Buffalo Sabres development camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As one might expect. The past two days of Buffalo Sabres development camp for Clarence native Gavin McCarthy have been a dream come true.

“Being able to put on this NHL jersey is so exciting. Being in this rink again is an amazing feeling," McCarthy said. "It’s the National Hockey League. Kind of what we dream of and what I grew up watching.”

The hometown kid, drafted to his hometown team. It doesn’t get much better than that. And neither does having your 16U coach Tim Kennedy run the drills on day one. Familiarity with those drills and this environment have certainly helped in his adjustment. But he can definitely sense the guys around him, are bringing out his best on the ice.

“The competition out there has definitely been amazing. Especially today with some of those battle drills. I’m just super excited to go out there and prove everything I can get.”

McCarthy will head up to Boston University on July 7th for summer classes ahead of his first season with the Terriers. But before he does. He’ll be sure to soak in every moment of this experience with friends and family.

“Got to take a picture with them. I think it’s pretty cool wearing this jersey. We all grew up watching the Sabres," he adds. "For me to wear this jersey and them to come watch me is an amazing feeling.”

