Stranger lends a helping hand to local lawn care business

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — James Porter does it all — lawn care, mulching, weeding, snow blowing.

However, James is unlike most small lawn maintenance business. He is legally blind and cannot get a drivers license — causing him to walk to all of his customers and transport equipment with a hand-pulled trailer.

However, when his trailer broke, James received a massive act of kindness from a passerby, Paul Koenig.

Paul had seen James walking around North Tonawanda in the past. When Paul stopped James to ask him for business, Paul noticed that the trailer needed to be fixed.

Paul gave James a new trailer and a new lawnmower in order to reward him for his obvious hard work.

"If it wasn't for Paul, I'd be scrambling to find a way to get transportation to pull my stuff around," said James.

Along with the equipment, Paul also shared a Facebook post to promote James' business. James says that he's already received more business from this post.

"When I find someone that works well, does a good job and does what they say they're going to do — that's when I'm all about sharing and saying 'if you need help, this person is a great person. They work hard,' " said Paul.

James says that he was surprised and excited after seeing the Facebook post about his business.

"I really appreciate Paul for helping me," said James. "He has no idea how much I appreciate him."

If you want to hire James, he can be contacted at 716-547-2443. He asks that all work requests remain walkable from Schenck Street in North Tonawanda.