Live updates: Tracking the lake effect snow storm in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With accumulations expected to be measured in feet by Sunday evening, Western New York is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning this weekend.

Latest forecast information is available here.

A state of emergency is in effect for the region, allowing New York State to provide snow removal and safety support to counties and municipalities responding to the lake effect storm.

Friday 9 a.m. Update: The University at Buffalo has announced Saturday's football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron is being postponed. The women's basketball game against Princeton, also scheduled for Saturday, is cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Friday 8 a.m. Update: As of Friday morning, there are more than 400 organizations, schools and businesses closed across Western New York. Parts of southern Erie County are without power. In announcement at 6 a.m. and a tweet by County Executive Mark Poloncarz at 8 a.m., Erie County lifted travel bans for parts of the county based on clear roads. Find the latest updates on travel bans and advisories in the information below, updated throughout the day.

Travel Bans and Advisories

Travel BAN: Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden, West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Lackawanna, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Aurora & East Aurora, Wales, Evan, Eden, Boston

Travel bans were reduced to advisories for the rest of Erie County on Friday morning, including Grand Island, the Tonawandas, Amherst, Clarence, Newstead, Buffalo, Colden, Holland, Brant, North Collins, Collins, Concord and Sardinia.

Latest Snow Total Graphic

Friday at 8 a.m.:

WKBW

Power outages

As of Friday morning, there are 5,600 customers across Western New York without power. Outages have been reported in the Towns of Aurora, Boston, Colden, Elma, Hamburg and Orchard Park.



Resource Links