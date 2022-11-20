Watch Now
New York State Thruway re-opens to all traffic

Some exits remain closed
Posted at 8:16 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 20:16:01-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway is open to all traffic once again, that includes commercial vehicles.

The announcement coming just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.

Officials say conditions throughout the region remain dangerous, so they are still encouraging everyone to stay home to allow crews to continue their work to clear roads.

While the Thruway has re-opened, some exits remain closed.

The New York State Thruway will maintain closures to all traffic at exit 54 (Route 400), and exit 55 (Route 219).

Additionally, New York State Police will make sure that no commercial vehicles can get off the Thruway at exit 56 (Blasdell) and exit 57 (Milestrip).

