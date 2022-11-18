Poloncarz reports third death related to snowstorm in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has reported a third death associated with the snowstorm in Erie County.

On Friday afternoon Poloncarz reported that two males died after suffering from cardiac events associated with shoveling/snow blowing.

Poloncarz stressed in the presser that the snow was "exceptionally heavy and wet" and reminded County residents to "shovel smart because cardiac events, like heart attacks, are always occurring in these situations."

On Monday afternoon, Poloncarz announced a third death was confirmed by the sheriff's office. He said it was a male who suffered a cardiac event while shoveling and offered his condolences to the family.

