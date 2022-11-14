Potential for significant lake effect snow for the end of the week!

It's only Monday, but we're already watching the weather for the end of the week. A blast of cold air is expected to cross Lake Erie starting late Thursday - and it could bring more than a foot of snow to some areas of WNY!

Lake Erie is 55 degrees which is a new RECORD for this date. The lake is six degrees above normal.

When forecasting lake effect snow, we look at a number of different weather parameters. First, is the air temperature cold enough to support snow? The answer is yes for the end of the week. It looks like air temperatures at 5,000 feet will be about 15 to 20 degrees.

Next, we look to see if the Lake Erie temperature and the air at 5,000 feet has a difference of more than 23 degrees. Lake Erie is 55 degrees and the air temperature aloft will be close to 15 - so again the answer is yes.

Now, we need to check the wind speed and direction. Wind speeds should be perfect for lake effect snow and the winds look to be aligned from the surface to 10,000 feet. These winds are expected to be out of the southwest which would put the lake band right over Buffalo. The winds will be blowing over the entire stretch of Lake Erie and picking up abundant moisture, which could produce significant lake effect snow northeast of the lake.

It's still early so we'll be watching this all week for you.

