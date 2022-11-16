How much snow will the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crippling lake effect snow event will begin to impact the Buffalo metro area late Thursday, and its impact will still be felt as the Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns in Orchard Park on Sunday. It's a fitting forecast for a face-off between two Lake Erie teams.

Preparing for the game

Heavy lake effect snow, strong winds, and even lightning are expected with this intense lake effect snow band. Travel to Buffalo will be difficult as roads will be snow-covered, and the airport could certainly be impacted with delays and cancellations possible. If you have a flight to Buffalo and you can change it to arrive on Thursday, you should strongly consider it.

Thursday night: Lake effect snow develops over Buffalo and Orchard Park. Snow rates of 2-3" per hour will result in significant accumulations.

Friday: One to two feet of snow is possible over Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Thursday night through Friday night. The numbers could fluctuate once the band settles in on Friday and becomes nearly stationary.

Saturday: The lake band will be north of Orchard Park, giving the Bills their best opportunity for clearing out the field and the seats. The Buffalo Bills have not yet released a formal plan for clearing the snow. Historically, the team is able to clear the field and seats with help from temporary workers— often fans— hired to shovel for a day.

Game Day

Sunday: Snow showers and squalls are expected for the tailgate and the game. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Dressing in layers and with wind protection in mind are a must for fans attending the game. Winds will be westerly near 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30. Some models have the band weakening and others keep some moderate to heavy snow near Orchard Park.

An NFL spokesperson issued the following statement to 7 News Wednesday afternoon:

"We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs. If anything changes we will let you know."

This event will have a huge impact on Western New York, especially Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Check back for updates as this storm will have an extreme impact for parts of the area.

