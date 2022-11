BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue and adoption group in Blasdell, needs your help.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the staff is unable to get to the shelter because its driveway on Lakeshore Road has a six-foot wall of snow. The post continued on to say that no one was able to get to the shelter on Friday either.

The club is asking for the public's assistance in clearing its driveway so that staff can care for the over 100 animals at the shelter.