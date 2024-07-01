Report: Buffalo Sabres sign Sam Lafferty as NHL Free Agency heats up

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — NHL free agency began at noon on Monday and the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly made a signing.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Sabres have signed free agent center Sam Lafferty to a two-year deal worth $2 million a year.

Sam Lafferty 2 x $2M with Buffalo — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

Lafferty spent the 2023-2024 season with the Vancouver Canucks playing in 79 games while tallying 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points.

Since arriving in the NHL back in the 2019-2020 season, Lafferty has played in 289 career games with the Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He provides more forward depth to the Sabres roster after the team bought out Jeff Skinner's contract on Sunday.

In addition, the Sabres have reportedly signed Jason Zucker to a one-year deal with $5 million.